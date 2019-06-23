|
|
Larry A. Hunt
York - Larry A. "Sudsy" Hunt, 79, passed away at home on June 17, 2019. Larry was born April 7, 1940 to the late Alden M. and Ruth N. (Crumling) Hunt in Delroy, PA. He was the loving husband of Karen A. (Lehman) Hunt, celebrating 52 years of marriage.
In addition, he leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Jamie Drew Hunt of Hellam, PA and Jon Hunt of Manhattan, KS, and a daughter, Jodi Hunt of Phoenixville, PA. He is also survived by a sister, Karolyn Sowers of York.
Larry was a veteran having served in the Army. He retired from Caterpillar and Wrightsville Sunoco. He was a 50 Year Mason of Riverside Lodge 0503, a member of the American Legion Post 469, Kreutz Creek Valley VFW 7045, Hawk Gunning Club, Wrightsville Social Club, and Wrightsville Hunting Camp.
A graveside service will begin at 10 A.M. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Donald K. Alspaugh of White Rose Memorial Hospice officiating. Those planning to attend should meet at the main entrance of the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. As Larry was a jeans and baseball cap kind of guy please dress casually and comfortably. Full military rites will be presented by The York County Veterans Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home, East York is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions the family suggests doing random acts of kindness.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019