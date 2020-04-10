Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Lambert


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry A. Lambert Obituary
Larry A. Lambert

York Haven -

Larry A. Lambert, 67, of York Haven passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Gayle L. (Wolf) Lambert. They were married for 25 years.

Larry was born on January 28, 1953 in Mechanicsburg. Son of the late Kathryn (Freysinger) and David Lambert, Sr.

He was a truck driver for several different trucking companies.

The service and burial will be private.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by a daughter, Kelly L. Lambert of Enola. Also, various brothers and sisters. Richard Lambert of Lewisberry, William Lambert of Lake Placid, FL, Gladys Sites of Middletown, Nancy Rovak of Middletown, Carol Hart of Sebring, FL, Judy Henry of York, Sharon Lambert of New Cumberland, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother David Lambert, Jr., and sister Beverly Shimmel.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -