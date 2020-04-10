|
|
Larry A. Lambert
York Haven -
Larry A. Lambert, 67, of York Haven passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Gayle L. (Wolf) Lambert. They were married for 25 years.
Larry was born on January 28, 1953 in Mechanicsburg. Son of the late Kathryn (Freysinger) and David Lambert, Sr.
He was a truck driver for several different trucking companies.
The service and burial will be private.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by a daughter, Kelly L. Lambert of Enola. Also, various brothers and sisters. Richard Lambert of Lewisberry, William Lambert of Lake Placid, FL, Gladys Sites of Middletown, Nancy Rovak of Middletown, Carol Hart of Sebring, FL, Judy Henry of York, Sharon Lambert of New Cumberland, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother David Lambert, Jr., and sister Beverly Shimmel.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020