Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Yorkana Kingdom Hall
4054 Park Lane
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Anderson


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Anderson Obituary
Larry Anderson

York, PA - Larry Anderson, 74 of York, PA, died at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital in York, PA on May 24, 2019. He was the husband of Judy A. (Nye) Anderson with whom he observed their 20th wedding anniversary on March 25, 2019.

Born May 7, 1945 in Philipsburg, PA, he was son of the late Blanche (Anderson) Lupton and stepson to the late Clair Lupton. Larry was raised by his late maternal grandparents Albert and Adeline Anderson.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by five half-sisters, Janis Fender and her husband Norman of Wright, WY, Georgia Knepp and her husband Rick of Galveston, TX, Kathy McKinney and her husband Jerry of Houtzdale, PA, Janie Houghton and her husband Craig of Adkins, TX and Jeni Lutz of Osceola Mills, PA.

Larry loved his Jehovah Witness family at the Yorkana Kingdom Hall. Following cremation, a short memorial service will be held at Yorkana Kingdom Hall, 4054 Park Lane, York, PA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Elder Buck Mortorff officiating.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now