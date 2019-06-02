|
Larry Anderson
York, PA - Larry Anderson, 74 of York, PA, died at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital in York, PA on May 24, 2019. He was the husband of Judy A. (Nye) Anderson with whom he observed their 20th wedding anniversary on March 25, 2019.
Born May 7, 1945 in Philipsburg, PA, he was son of the late Blanche (Anderson) Lupton and stepson to the late Clair Lupton. Larry was raised by his late maternal grandparents Albert and Adeline Anderson.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by five half-sisters, Janis Fender and her husband Norman of Wright, WY, Georgia Knepp and her husband Rick of Galveston, TX, Kathy McKinney and her husband Jerry of Houtzdale, PA, Janie Houghton and her husband Craig of Adkins, TX and Jeni Lutz of Osceola Mills, PA.
Larry loved his Jehovah Witness family at the Yorkana Kingdom Hall. Following cremation, a short memorial service will be held at Yorkana Kingdom Hall, 4054 Park Lane, York, PA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Elder Buck Mortorff officiating.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019