Larry Brenneman
Larry Brenneman

Lancaster - Larry Brenneman, 77, died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.

He was the husband of Carol (Gingerich) Brenneman, sharing 52 years of marriage.

Larry was born in York on January 2, 1943, son of the late Lloyd and Ruth (King) Brenneman.

Larry graduated from Central York High School, Class of 1960 and went on to earn a Bachelor Degree from Susquehanna University. During his career he worked as Vice President of Human Resources for Yorktowne Paper Mills for 24 years, Graham Engineering and Graham Packaging, and finally Yurchak Printing in Lancaster before retiring in 2019. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Starview. Larry enjoyed traveling and learning about American History, especially the Civil War.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his son, Chad Brenneman and his wife, Allison of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Martin Brenneman; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with the Rev. Brian A. McClinton officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 to 11a.m. at the funeral home. A private burial for the family will follow the service in Manchester Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the National Trust for Historic Preservation (www.savingplaces.org)

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
