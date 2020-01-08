|
|
Larry C. Wertz
Wellsville - Larry C. Wertz, 75, of Wellsville, went home on January 6, 2020, at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was born on July 6, 1944, in Halifax, PA, son of the late Carl Wertz and Evelyn Wilt Wertz.
Larry was a graduate of Halifax High School. He worked 37 years as a truck driver for the former Super Rite Trucking Company. He was a member of the Potter County Anglers Assn, the Snowmobile Club, Duncannon Sportsmans Club, Dover Fish and Game Assn, and the Moose Lodge No. 3000. Larry was constantly on the move, attending all kinds of events and enjoyed talking to people. He loved going to block shoots, gun raffles and flea markets. He also enjoyed drag racing, motorcycles, snowmobiles and four-wheelers. When his grandsons were young, he loved taking them on rides and earned the nickname "Three Wheeler Pap".
Larry is survived by his companion Marilyn Anderson of Wellsville, and her family; a daughter Lori Etzweiler (Fred) of Millersburg; a son Tim Wertz (Rhonda) of Dalmatia; three grandsons Randy Etzweiler of Millersburg; Troy Etzweiler (Holli) of Fort Worth, Texas; Matt Etzweiler of Millersburg; a granddaughter Natalie Gramse of San Diego, CA; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters Carol Paulus (Gene) and Connie Corsnitz (Terry), both of Halifax.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home in Millersburg from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor John Briggs officiating. Burial will be at Long's Cemetery in Halifax.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd. in Millersburg is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.minnichfuneral.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020