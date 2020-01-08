Services
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes, Inc.
118 South Market St
Millersburg, PA 17061
(717) 692-3298
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry C. Wertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry C. Wertz Obituary
Larry C. Wertz

Wellsville - Larry C. Wertz, 75, of Wellsville, went home on January 6, 2020, at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was born on July 6, 1944, in Halifax, PA, son of the late Carl Wertz and Evelyn Wilt Wertz.

Larry was a graduate of Halifax High School. He worked 37 years as a truck driver for the former Super Rite Trucking Company. He was a member of the Potter County Anglers Assn, the Snowmobile Club, Duncannon Sportsmans Club, Dover Fish and Game Assn, and the Moose Lodge No. 3000. Larry was constantly on the move, attending all kinds of events and enjoyed talking to people. He loved going to block shoots, gun raffles and flea markets. He also enjoyed drag racing, motorcycles, snowmobiles and four-wheelers. When his grandsons were young, he loved taking them on rides and earned the nickname "Three Wheeler Pap".

Larry is survived by his companion Marilyn Anderson of Wellsville, and her family; a daughter Lori Etzweiler (Fred) of Millersburg; a son Tim Wertz (Rhonda) of Dalmatia; three grandsons Randy Etzweiler of Millersburg; Troy Etzweiler (Holli) of Fort Worth, Texas; Matt Etzweiler of Millersburg; a granddaughter Natalie Gramse of San Diego, CA; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters Carol Paulus (Gene) and Connie Corsnitz (Terry), both of Halifax.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home in Millersburg from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor John Briggs officiating. Burial will be at Long's Cemetery in Halifax.

Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd. in Millersburg is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.minnichfuneral.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -