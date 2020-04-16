|
Larry C. Wolf
York, PA - Larry C. Wolf, 79 of York, PA, died at Manor Care Health Services - Kingston Court on April 15, 2020 at 9:30 p.m.
Born January 24, 1941 in York, PA, he was the son of the late William and Grace (Boyer) Wolf.
Larry retired as a route salesman from Martin Potato Rolls following 27 years of employment. He was also formerly employed at Frito Lay and Pepperidge Farms.
He was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church. Larry enjoyed watching and supporting the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, the Washington Capitals and NASCAR. He was an avid cyclist and bowler in the 1960's and 1970's.
He is survived by a sister, Linda Humphrey of Dover, PA and a niece, Dana Scott of Manchester, PA.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Road, York, PA with Pastor Greg Wahlberg, officiating. Friends should meet at the entrance to Greenmount Cemetery by 10:15 a.m. on Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missions Ministries at Calvary Baptist Church, 2740 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17408.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020