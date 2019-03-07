Services
Red Lion - Larry D. Druck, 73, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Sue E. (Grove) Druck to whom he was married for 51 years.

Tribute services and burial in Zion U.M. Cemetery will be private. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born January 6, 1946 in New Bridgeville, a son of the late Curtis A. and Betty (Cordrey) Druck, he was a graduate of Red Lion Area High School. Mr. Druck had worked at P.A. & S. Small Company and later retired from Richman Auto Supply in Red Lion. He was a member of Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church.

Mr. Druck is survived by a son, Chad C. and wife Heather Druck of Stewartstown; and two grandsons, Curtis and Jacob Druck. He was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis "Tyke" Druck, Jr.; and a sister, Doris Druck.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
