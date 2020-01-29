|
|
Larry D. Stremmel
Seven Valleys, PA - Larry D. Stremmel, 74 of Seven Valleys, PA, died at his residence on January 28, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy (Sweitzer) Stremmel.
Born August 28, 1945 in York County, PA, he was the son of the late Marvin and Miriam (Ness) Stremmel.
Larry retired from Kinsley Construction Company as a Heavy Equipment Operator and was previously employed in the same position with Ralph P. Innerst.
He was a member of St. Paul's Ziegler Lutheran Church in Seven Valleys.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by two daughters, Lisa A. Miller and her husband John of Windsor, PA and Lori A. Copp and her husband Dennis of Seven Valleys, PA; three grandchildren, Tyler Miller and his wife Chelsea, Tiffany Miller and Austin Copp and his wife Ashley; two sisters, Joyce Holtzapple and her husband Donald of Red Lion and Susan Werner and her husband David of York, PA; two godsons, Gregory Hagarman and Russ Hagarman and many nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, the family has planned a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 1, 2020 at Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown, PA. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 924 Colonial Avenue, Suite N, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020