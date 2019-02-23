|
|
Larry E. Burns
Littlestown, PA - Larry E. Burns, 67, of Littlestown PA passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the York Hospital. Born in Gettysburg, PA on April 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Harry D. & Myrtle M. (Rubenstine) Burns, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen Lynne (Long) Burns.
Larry was a 1969 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He owned and operated West York Rental for many years and after the sale of his business, he worked for Harvey's Rent-All in York, PA until his retirement in 2017. Larry enjoyed music and played for several local bands through the years. He always looked forward to his fishing trips to the Delaware seashore.
In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by two sons; Eugene D. Burns and his wife Anne and Michael S. Burns both of Littlestown, PA, two granddaughters; Jessica and Shaunie, a great granddaughter, Ryleigh and a sister, Patricia Mullinix.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg, PA. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019