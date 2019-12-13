Resources
Larry E. Coble

Larry E. Coble

Who Passed Away December 23rd of 94

In Keeps Sake Of The Heart.

We each have a picture of someone we treasure, we take it out often and always with pleasure, perhaps for a moment, perhaps for all day and carefully, lovingly tuck it away. It would be a photo but often its not,. It may be no more than a wonderful thought, the kind that's brought happiness right from the start and that's always nearby, for its kept in the heart.

Love and sadly missed by,

Wife Faith, Daughter Kristina and Family
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 23, 2019
