John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
902 Mt. Rose Ave.
York, PA
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
902 Mt. Rose Ave.
York, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
902 Mt. Rose Ave.
York, PA
York - Larry E. Deisinger, 54, entered into rest Wednesday March 27, 2019 at York Hospital.

Viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Anthony Zumbo officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Deisinger was born October 4, 1964 in York, a son of Doris N. (Ness) Deisinger of York, and the late Richard F. Deisinger. He had been employed as a robotic welder at New Standard Corp. He liked to hunt, fish, and ride his motorcycle. He loved Scottie Terrier dogs.

Larry is survived by his mother; brothers Jeffrey A. Deisinger and his wife Kimberly, and Richard F. Deisinger, Jr.; a niece Tara B. Deisinger; and his pet dog Spencer.

Memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Rd., Suite 194, York, PA 17403.

Larry's family requests that those attending wear casual clothing if they wish.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
