Larry E. Luckenbaugh
Dover - Larry E. Luckenbaugh, 77, entered into rest at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mary J. (Paup) Luckenbaugh. They celebrated 19 years of marriage on June 18, 2018.
Born April 24, 1941 in York, Larry was a son of the late Paul V. and Velma (Naill) Luckenbaugh. He served in the U.S. Army.
Larry retired in 2000 following 35 years of service for York International. He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791, West York VFW Post 8951, Prince Athletic Association and South End Democratic Club. He was an avid golfer. Larry also enjoyed playing pool and was the captain of a team at the Legion.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by a son, Brady L. Luckenbaugh of West York; three grandchildren, Tyler, Olivia and Kyleigh; and two brothers, Roger Luckenbaugh of York and Bill C. Luckenbaugh of Bartow, FL. He was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Moore and a brother, Dana L. Luckenbaugh.
There are no services at Larry's request.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019