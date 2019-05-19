|
Larry E. Zearfoss
York - Larry E. Zearfoss, 80, died at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday May 9th at York Hospital. After a long road with Alzheimer's he crossed over peacefully with his twin daughters by his side.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Zearfoss retired in 1996 after 30 years of service with Caterpillar. He enjoyed collecting restoring classic cars, especially the 67 GTO's with his good buddy Mike Pearson. He was a member of the PA GTO Association and had many awards for his cars. He also enjoyed being outside in his garden and excelled in the care he took with his yard and flowers.
Mr. Zearfoss is survived by his twin daughters, Jodie Zearfoss of York and Jamie Marks and husband, John Sr. of Mt. Wolf; five grandchildren; and four great grandsons.
His body was donated to Science Care to help advance medical research, training and education programs. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the at https://alz.org/
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 22, 2019