Morrisdale - Larry E. Flaharty, 76, of Morrisdale PA, passed away January 29, 2019 at home. Born August 8, 1942 in York, PA he was the son of Earl and Mary Jane (Baldwin) Flaharty. Larry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling and camping. He was a member of the following organizations: former Southern York County Sportsman Association, Grassflat Moose, Mosquito Creek Sportsman Association, US Coast Guard and captain of his own charter fishing boat. He was a skilled craftsman in tool and die making and a 1960 graduate of Red Lion Area High School. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth M. Flaharty, sons Donald E. (Debra) of Morrisdale and Mark W. of Windsor and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Gary.

A memorial service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the ASPCA or the American Diabetes Foundation. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019
