Larry G. Leiphart, Jr
RED LION - Larry G Leiphart Jr, 47, of Red Lion, was tragically taken from us much too young on June 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved sons, Adam and Jacob Leiphart, his proud parents, Jane (Mitzel) Leiphart (John Mastromatteo) and Larry Sr (Marilyn) Leiphart, loving sister Tori Byers (Robert), half brother and sister - Josh (Allie) and Laura Leiphart, 3 nieces and 4 nephews, doting aunts and uncles, fun loving cousins, many friends and racing buddies.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Myrtle Leiphart and Clayton and Dora Mitzel and uncles Craig Leiphart and John D'Ottavio.
Larry had a huge heart; big laugh and his smile could light up a room. He graduated from York Catholic High School and DeVry Institute and was recently self employed as a systems installer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going to auto races anywhere in the country.
He is also survived by his friend Lisa Wilson, her children Sofia, Josiah and Isaiah and 4 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Tribute officiated by his uncle Reverend Daniel Mitzel will be held for family and friends at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.