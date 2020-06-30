Larry G. Leiphart Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry G. Leiphart, Jr

RED LION - Larry G Leiphart Jr, 47, of Red Lion, was tragically taken from us much too young on June 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved sons, Adam and Jacob Leiphart, his proud parents, Jane (Mitzel) Leiphart (John Mastromatteo) and Larry Sr (Marilyn) Leiphart, loving sister Tori Byers (Robert), half brother and sister - Josh (Allie) and Laura Leiphart, 3 nieces and 4 nephews, doting aunts and uncles, fun loving cousins, many friends and racing buddies.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Myrtle Leiphart and Clayton and Dora Mitzel and uncles Craig Leiphart and John D'Ottavio.

Larry had a huge heart; big laugh and his smile could light up a room. He graduated from York Catholic High School and DeVry Institute and was recently self employed as a systems installer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going to auto races anywhere in the country.

He is also survived by his friend Lisa Wilson, her children Sofia, Josiah and Isaiah and 4 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Tribute officiated by his uncle Reverend Daniel Mitzel will be held for family and friends at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved