|
|
Larry Hartle
Wrightsville - Larry M. Hartle, 90, of Wrightsville, died on March 23, 2019 at York Hospital. Born in Wrightsville on January 10, 1929, he was the son of the late Michael M. and Hattie (Strickler) Hartle.
Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He retired in 1986 as a refrigeration mechanic from York International. Larry was a member of Wrightsville Hope U.M. Church. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
Larry is survived by a daughter Jeanne Peashey of Craley, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren; three sisters Linda K. Hartle of Manchester, Eileen L. McCandless of Manchester, Sharon R. Dietz of Strinestown and a brother Michael J. Hartle of State College.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. A viewing will be held Friday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Flag folding and taps will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at the conclusion of the service.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019