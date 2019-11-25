Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Larry Heffner Obituary
RED LION - Larry L. Heffner, 73, of Lower Windsor Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a visitation from 6-7 p.m. Certified Celebrant, Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Salem Community Cemetery in Lower Windsor Township.

Mr. Heffner was born in Lower Windsor Township on September 9, 1946, the son of the late Walter and Verna (Snyder) Heffner. He worked at Consolidated Freight in York from 1965-2002. He enjoyed gardening and working on his property, cooking, and attending family functions.

Mr. Heffner leaves three sisters, Rosalie E. Miller of Windsor Township, Brenda C. Gohn and her husband, Robert of Chanceford Twp., and Ruth V. Grove of York; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Heffner and three sisters, Betty Haugh, Shirley Eaton, and Sandra Howard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave. #115, Hershey, PA 17033. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
