Larry K. Ort
Dover Twp - Larry K. Ort, age 77, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 1:51 AM Monday, May 4, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - South.
Born on March 30, 1943 in York, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Betty (Trimmer) Ort. He is survived by his companion of 25 years, Karla Triplett, who resides at Pleasant Acres. He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia A. Godfrey, and her husband Larin, of York; and Jo Ann Brickner, of York; as well as nieces and nephews; and he and Karla's cat, Goldie. He was preceded in death by his close buddy and brother-in-law, John Brickner
Mr. Ort retired from Keystone Weaving Mills. He was an avid collector of NASCAR, and was a 50+ year active member of White Rose Motorcycle Club.
A life long member of the Rooster Club, Thirteenth Ward Political Club, Shiloh American Legion Post 791, and Prince Athletic Association, Larry loved to see people laugh, always the jokester of the crowd, and was a very sweet guy.
My sister and I will tearfully miss his silly birthday song he sang to us every year.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
He was well loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020