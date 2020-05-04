Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry K. Ort

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry K. Ort Obituary
Larry K. Ort

Dover Twp - Larry K. Ort, age 77, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 1:51 AM Monday, May 4, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - South.

Born on March 30, 1943 in York, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Betty (Trimmer) Ort. He is survived by his companion of 25 years, Karla Triplett, who resides at Pleasant Acres. He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia A. Godfrey, and her husband Larin, of York; and Jo Ann Brickner, of York; as well as nieces and nephews; and he and Karla's cat, Goldie. He was preceded in death by his close buddy and brother-in-law, John Brickner

Mr. Ort retired from Keystone Weaving Mills. He was an avid collector of NASCAR, and was a 50+ year active member of White Rose Motorcycle Club.

A life long member of the Rooster Club, Thirteenth Ward Political Club, Shiloh American Legion Post 791, and Prince Athletic Association, Larry loved to see people laugh, always the jokester of the crowd, and was a very sweet guy.

My sister and I will tearfully miss his silly birthday song he sang to us every year.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

He was well loved and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now