Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Sponenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. Sponenberg


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry L. Sponenberg Obituary
Larry L. Sponenberg

Dover Township - Larry L. Sponenberg, 75 of Dover Twp., passed away at his residence on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Mr. Sponenberg was born in Bloomsburg, PA on May 17, 1944 and was the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Huntington) Sponenberg.

Larry worked as a glass machine operator for Osram Sylvania and retired after more than 35 years of service. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy A. Feeser and his son, Stacy L. Sponenberg, as well as his brother, Kenneth W. Sponenberg.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held by the family. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of the arrangements.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -