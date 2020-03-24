|
Larry L. Sponenberg
Dover Township - Larry L. Sponenberg, 75 of Dover Twp., passed away at his residence on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Mr. Sponenberg was born in Bloomsburg, PA on May 17, 1944 and was the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Huntington) Sponenberg.
Larry worked as a glass machine operator for Osram Sylvania and retired after more than 35 years of service. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy A. Feeser and his son, Stacy L. Sponenberg, as well as his brother, Kenneth W. Sponenberg.
Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held by the family. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020