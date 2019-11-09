|
|
Larry L. Stambaugh
York - Larry L. "Butch" Stambaugh died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family the morning of Friday, November 8th, 2019 at the age of 55.
Larry was the husband of Stephanie A. (Kleiser) Stambaugh and they celebrated 28 years of marriage in September 2019. Born in York, PA he was the father of Montgomery Lee Stambaugh. The son of Shirley E. (Shelley) Stambaugh and the late Vernon C. Stambaugh, The brother of the late Kimberly A. (Stambaugh) Kornbau all of York PA.
He was a gradate of the class of 1981 from York Vo. Tech and received his Associates Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from York Technical Institute. He was most recently employed by Flying Feet Sports Shoes. He enjoyed the arts and music as he had a career in Photography and being a DJ for many years.
Larry will be remembered as a social guy who was loved and will be missed by family and numerous friends.
Visitations will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. and 10:30-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Kenton Krieder officiating.Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following:
Acoustic Neuroma Association @ anausa.org
National pancreatic cancer foundation, www.npcf.us
A special thank you to the ASERA care hospice nurses and staff.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019