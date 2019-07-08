Larry M. Liebgott



Lower Windsor Twp - Larry Martin Liebgott, age 75, of Lower Windsor Township, Wrightsville, passed away at 6:32 AM Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Marcia L. (Steinberg) Liebgott.



Born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Roy and Gertrude (Freed) Liebgott, he served as President of Industrial Recovery Services. A pioneer in the woodworking industry, he was known for his unique ability to evaluate the auction value of complete industrial plants. Most people will remember him for his energetic and highly animated personality.



In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mr. Liebgott is survived by a daughter, Jahn Liebgott-Snyder, and her husband John, of York; two sons, Keith J. Liebgott, and his wife Amber, of Wrightsville, and Ian M. Liebgott, and his wife Fei, of Wrightsville; six grandchildren, Alison, Carson, Dillon, Owen, Avery, Shannon, and Kyle; six great grandchildren, Penelope, Bryce, Brianna, Roman, Faith, and Jack; and a sister, Sonia Kanefsky, and her husband Norman, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin J. Liebgott, in May.



A memorial service is schedule for 1:30 pm Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 2700 Mount Rose Avenue, York, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan officiating. Private burial will be in South Hill Hebrew Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Project Manna fund of Jewish Family Services of York, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17403 to impact hunger in the York community. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 8, 2019