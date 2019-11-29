|
|
Larry McClain
Brogue - Larry (Buck) Dunnick McClain, 78, of Brogue passed away after a brief illness on Monday November 25, 2019. He was the loving husband of Vonny (Saylor) McClain.
Larry was born to Gerry McClain, Sr. and Florence (Geisleman) McClain in Shrewsbury, PA. Larry was a jokester who was quick to become friends with strangers. He was an avid sportsman who planned fishing trips to Canada, and hunting trips to Virginia. Larry was a life member of the York County Fiddler's Association and 50-year member with Cornhill Fish and Game. He was also a member of the Red Lion , Hopewell Fish and Game, and the Fox Hunters Club. Larry will be sadly missed by many family, friends, and hunting buddies.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by 3 daughters Sharon Scantling and her husband Harry, Shelva McCallister and her husband Roger, and Sheila Cornelius and companion Ed; and 4 grandchildren Shantay Scantling, Maria Negrete, Ty Cornelius, Jr., and Dalton Scantling; and 1 brother Dale "Jack" McClain. Larry is preceded in death by 10 siblings: Brothers Cecil, John, Glen, Richard, Donald, Thomas, and Gerry Jr.; and Sisters Lois, Betty, and Ruth.
A viewing will take place on Friday December 6, 2019 from 11 AM - 1 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. at 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. A service will begin at the funeral home at 1 PM with Pastor Jason Keenan officiating. Burial will follow the service at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019