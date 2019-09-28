Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Miller


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Miller Obituary
Larry Miller

RED LION - Larry George Miller, 74 of North Hopewell Township, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in Dallastown.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, PA, with viewing from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.

Mr. Miller was born in Stewartstown on February 11, 1945, the son of the late Dalone and Myrtle L. (Sechrist) Miller. He retired after 42 years of service for Harley Davidson in York. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

Mr. Miller leaves a daughter, Larina G. Miller of Catasauqua; a grandson, Jessie G. Wendell; a brother, Delone Miller, Jr. and his wife Virginia; two nieces, Cindy Ann Tome and her husband, Dennis, and Mary Jane Cocozzoli and her husband, Rob. He was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Miller and a brother, Frankie Miller.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Church, 10384 Winterstown Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now