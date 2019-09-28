|
|
Larry Miller
RED LION - Larry George Miller, 74 of North Hopewell Township, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in Dallastown.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, PA, with viewing from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
Mr. Miller was born in Stewartstown on February 11, 1945, the son of the late Dalone and Myrtle L. (Sechrist) Miller. He retired after 42 years of service for Harley Davidson in York. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Mr. Miller leaves a daughter, Larina G. Miller of Catasauqua; a grandson, Jessie G. Wendell; a brother, Delone Miller, Jr. and his wife Virginia; two nieces, Cindy Ann Tome and her husband, Dennis, and Mary Jane Cocozzoli and her husband, Rob. He was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Miller and a brother, Frankie Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Church, 10384 Winterstown Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019