Larry N. Hartman
1953 - 2020
Larry N. Hartman

Dover - Larry N. Hartman, 66, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Peggy L. (Stine) Hartman to whom he was married for 41 years.

A drive-thru viewing will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, August 5 at the funeral home with Chaplain Dot Everhart, MDiv officiating. The celebration of life service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heffnertributes/. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Born on November 29, 1953 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Maynard and Dorothy (Weaver) Hartman. Larry was a warehouse worker at Defense Logistics Agency for 34 years until his retirement on September 30, 2013.

Mr. Hartman served our country in the U.S. Army for three years during the Korean War.

Along with his wife, Peggy, Larry is survived by his son, Andrew Hartman of Dover; daughter, Jessica Vitatoe and her husband, David of Dover; granddaughter, Jocelyn Vitatoe; three brothers, Richard Hartman and his wife, Cindy of Huntingdon, David Hartman and his wife, Telene of Harrisburg; and Stanley Hartman of York; and three sisters, Bonnie Taylor of Dover, Helen Heiner of Spring Grove and Stephanie Meyers of York.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or Hospice For All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Dr., Grantville, PA 17028.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
AUG
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
