Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery
3696 Cheltenham Road
York, PA
Larry P. Keller

Larry P. Keller Obituary
Larry P. Keller

York - Larry P. Keller went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on April 22, 2020.

Larry is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Rojean M. Keller, and by his father and mother, Paul and Sarah Keller.

Larry is survived by his beloved best friends, Gwen, Mary Lou, and Mike; and by two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Carol and Tim Hensler, and Wanda and Dennis Erdman; one niece and three nephews.

Larry was a member of St. David's Evangelical Church in Dover, PA. Mr. Keller was a Full-fashioned knitter for Danskin, retiring after 44 years of employment. He was also an independent producer at YCAT and WRTT, and produced "Rails Around York" and "It's a Good Day" along with his wife, Rojean.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery, 3696 Cheltenham Road, York, with the Rev. Pat Teaford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Child Evangelism of York, P.O. Box 3037, 58 Mount Zion Road, York, PA, 17402.

Heaven is a prepared place for prepared people. John 3:16

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
