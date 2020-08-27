1/1
Larry R. "Butch" Lohss Sr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry R. "Butch" Lohss, Sr.

Dallastown - Dover - Larry R. "Butch" Lohss Sr, 76, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the home of his niece, Mary Kline, in Dallastown, Pa.

Larry was born on May 3, 1944, in York, Pa. He was the son of the late Lawrence H. Lohss and Dorothy (Armpriester) Gutshall

Larry is survived by his wife, Dominga (Frayer), 5 sons; Larry R Lohss Jr, Robert Paul, Brian Lohss, Lawrence Lohss, and Ryan Lohss: 14 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. 2 sisters, Beverly Wise of Dallastown, Pa and Brenda Miller of Kintnersville, Pa. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Lohss.

He was a truck driver for 52 years. He was named Motor Mender of the year for being the member who did the most that year to support the club.

Larry loved working on and showing his 1977 Mustang Cobra II. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, watching sprint car races, and play cards with the Rubys.

As was Larry's giving nature, he donated his body in hopes of helping someone else. Donations can be made to ScienceCare.

A celebration-of-life will be held on October 4th, 12 until 4 pm at Brookside Park 4054 Fox Run Rd, Dover, PA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Brookside Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved