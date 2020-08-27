Larry R. "Butch" Lohss, Sr.



Dallastown - Dover - Larry R. "Butch" Lohss Sr, 76, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the home of his niece, Mary Kline, in Dallastown, Pa.



Larry was born on May 3, 1944, in York, Pa. He was the son of the late Lawrence H. Lohss and Dorothy (Armpriester) Gutshall



Larry is survived by his wife, Dominga (Frayer), 5 sons; Larry R Lohss Jr, Robert Paul, Brian Lohss, Lawrence Lohss, and Ryan Lohss: 14 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. 2 sisters, Beverly Wise of Dallastown, Pa and Brenda Miller of Kintnersville, Pa. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Lohss.



He was a truck driver for 52 years. He was named Motor Mender of the year for being the member who did the most that year to support the club.



Larry loved working on and showing his 1977 Mustang Cobra II. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, watching sprint car races, and play cards with the Rubys.



As was Larry's giving nature, he donated his body in hopes of helping someone else. Donations can be made to ScienceCare.



A celebration-of-life will be held on October 4th, 12 until 4 pm at Brookside Park 4054 Fox Run Rd, Dover, PA.









