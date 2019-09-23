|
Larry R. Wise
Newberry Twp. - Larry R. Wise, age 75, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died at 5:22 PM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sandra D. (Fosco) Wise.
Born on December 8, 1943 in Adams County, a son of the late Lester and Theda (Myers) Wise, he was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, and was retired as a Supervisor for New Cumberland Army Depot.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Wise is survived by a son, Lonnie E. Wise of Clearwater, Florida; six grandchildren, Savannah, Michael, Meghan, Wade, Dalton, and Alexa; a step grandson, Danny; five great grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronald L. Wise of Mount Wolf and Denley L. Wise of Manchester. He was also preceded in death by a son, Bruce L. Wise.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019