Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Larry S. Geier Ii


1966 - 2019
Larry S. Geier Ii Obituary
Larry S. Geier II

Thomasville - Larry S. Geier II, 53, entered into rest at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home with his companion, Debra McDonald, by his side.

Born July 5, 1966 in York, Larry was a son of Yvonne M. (Boeckel) Trimmer of Dover and the late Larry S. Geier, Sr. and step-son of the late Martin "Marty" L. Trimmer.

Larry owned and operated L.G. Mechanical for 26 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid gun collector.

In addition to his companion and mother, Larry is survived by two sons, Andrew S. Geier of York and Patrick J. Geier of Manchester; a step-daughter, Shonna Gunarich; five grandchildren, Kolten and Jase Geier, Alice, Isabella and Jeanne; and two sisters, Marijo L. Addelsberger and Danyse L. Keiser, both of York. He was preceded in death by a son, Larry S. Geier III and a sister, Teresa Lloyd.

Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry's memorial service at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with a visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Charles R. Meile, Jr., pastor of The Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Harrisburg.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019
