Larry Snyder
York - Larry E. Snyder, age 62, passed away at home March 26, 2020.
Larry was the son of late Clifford Snyder, Donna Snyder, and Violet Snyder. He was born in York, PA. He graduated from Milton Hershey School and served in the National Guard. He worked for Rabbit Transit 40+ years as a bus driver.
He is survived by daughter Brandi Snyder of Mt Wolf, son Jason Snyder(Marissa) of Rehoboth DE, 3 grandsons Dakota, Hoyt, and Mason. Sister Venus Rosier(Jim) of Mesa AZ, and Brother Randy Snyder of FL.
Due to the public health conditions, restrictions and CDC recommendations unfortunately we are unable to have a public service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020