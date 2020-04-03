Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Snyder Obituary
Larry Snyder

York - Larry E. Snyder, age 62, passed away at home March 26, 2020.

Larry was the son of late Clifford Snyder, Donna Snyder, and Violet Snyder. He was born in York, PA. He graduated from Milton Hershey School and served in the National Guard. He worked for Rabbit Transit 40+ years as a bus driver.

He is survived by daughter Brandi Snyder of Mt Wolf, son Jason Snyder(Marissa) of Rehoboth DE, 3 grandsons Dakota, Hoyt, and Mason. Sister Venus Rosier(Jim) of Mesa AZ, and Brother Randy Snyder of FL.

Due to the public health conditions, restrictions and CDC recommendations unfortunately we are unable to have a public service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -