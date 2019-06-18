|
|
Larry W. Baldwin
YORK - Larry W. Baldwin, 68, of York, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Lisa (Dephtereos) Baldwin.
Larry was born December 1, 1950 in York County and was the son of the late John and Sara (Strickler) Baldwin.
He graduated from York County Vo-Tech in 1968. He owned and operated Baldwin SRT & Die in York. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, Lisa, Larry is survived by his son, Mike Steiding and his wife Holly of Dover; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; his brothers, Gary Baldwin of Salunga, Lancaster County, and Vernon Baldwin of Dallastown, and his sisters, Janet Shepherd of Yoe, Lois Eaton of Brogue and Joan Mickey of Mount Wolf. Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale Baldwin and Bernard Baldwin.
A memorial service for Larry will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019