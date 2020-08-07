Larry W. UpdegroveYork - Dr. Larry W. Updegrove, age 82, of York, died at 5:20 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Kathryn P. Updegrove.Born May 1, 1938 in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Clarence F. and Mary (Wentzel) Updegrove. He served in the US Air Force and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Temple University. Dr. Updegrove retired as a Dentist after more than forty years from his private practice, Updegrove and Updegrove. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, York County Dental Society, Phi Mu Delta Fraternity, and was a coach and former president of the York Boy's Club. He also enjoyed wood carving, hunting, and baseball, especially the Phillies and York Revolution.In addition to his wife, Dr. Updegrove is survived by his son, Dr. Alan W. Updegrove, and his wife Andrea, of York; two daughters, Beth A. Updegrove, of York, and Amy S. Brickel, and her husband Jamie, of York; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Justin, Hope, and Daniel; and a sister, Nancy Sweger, of Colorado.A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor Ed Robbins officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Private buurial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Millerstown at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 415 North West Street, York, PA 17404.