Mrs Updegrove and family,

I was a patient of Dr Updegrove's for years. He was by far the best dentist I ever had, no one before or since him even comes close to him. He was so gentle he could give me a massive dose of novocaine and I never felt it.



I am so sorry for you loss, my most sincere sympathy to all of you.

Dr Updegrove will me missed by many.



Sincerely,



Mary Jane Chronister

