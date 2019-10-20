Services
Richard A Sheetz Funeral Home
2024 Marietta Ave
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 397-6329
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Wilson Obituary
Larry Wilson

Lancaster - Larry Wilson, 89, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Minnie Wilson. He attended Syracuse University studying business before being drafted into the army where he served honorably in the Korean War and earned a bronze star.

After serving, he returned to Lebanon where he founded Lebanon United Jobbers and married the late Joan Arenson. Several years later, he moved his family to Lancaster, PA where he started and operated Wilson Vending Service for many years. After selling his business, he co-owned and operated the Town Tavern in Lancaster, PA until he retired.

Larry is survived by his second wife Linda, sons Jeffrey, Michael, and Steven, and his grandchildren Stephen and Jess. He was preceded in death by his three older sisters Hannah, Pearl, and Marion.

No funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to one of these charities: St. Jude's Children Hospital, the Humane Society, or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now