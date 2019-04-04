Laura Amspacher



Mount Wolf - Laura R. (Chodnicki) Amspacher, age 55, passed away, with her family by her side, on March 30, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Larry L. Amspacher Jr.; together they shared over 5 years of marriage and over 23 years together.



Laura was born in Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from Red Lion High School, class of 1981, and also studied art and theatre at Slippery Rock University. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a homemaker. She enjoyed art and photography, gardening, animals and a good cup of coffee. But above all, she loved her family.



In addition to her husband Larry; she is survived by her children, Alex Eisenhart and his wife Jen, Immri Eisenhart, Ian Eisenhart and his wife Krystal, and Arilyn Eisenhart; her grandchildren Ethan, Wesley, Paisley, Addison and Loralei, all of whom lovingly called her Gigi. She is also survived by her parents Richard Chodnicki and Regina Mach; her brother Ed Chodnicki; her sisters Liza Lauer, Linda Lavallee, Louisa Malesker, and Lydia Chodnicki; her step-brother Phil Cruse and step-sister Ellen Senge; an enormous amount of nieces and nephews; her bird, Spike; and dogs, Frodo and Monte.



A celebration of life service will be held at the fire hall where Laura used to volunteer, on April 27th at 1pm at the Dover Borough Union Fire & Hose Co #1, located at 30 E. Canal St, Dover, PA 17315.



In honor of Laura's love for flowers and gardening, if you wish to send flowers, the family requests potted flowers or dish gardens.



Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of East York.



