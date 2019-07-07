|
Laura K. Smith
Red Lion - Laura K. Smith, of Red Lion, went home to her Lord and Savior, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3:23 pm, at her residence, at the age of 52. She was born in York on January 6, 1967 and is the daughter of Sharon Wilkerson of York and the late Larry Smith.
Laura was a coding specialist for Wellspan for many years. She was a member of the Worship Center in Leola, where she was very actively involved in various forms of ministry. Laura was instrumental in starting up a ministry in York County called "Warriors of Christ", to feed the homeless and helping out those who needed it. Her love for Jesus was evident in her daily routine, always working for His will and His way, putting others first. She loved her grandson with all her heart and spending time with him and with her family was very important.
Laura leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Brittney M. Herr and husband Michael of Mt. Joy, a son, Brady D. Emenheiser of Red Lion and she was the loving grandmother of Liam. She also leaves her dog, Rosie, and cats, Beans, Bogie and Gracie.
There will be no viewing. Cremation has taken place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Family and friends are invited to share their condolences and memories on Wednesday, July 10th, from 10-11 am at the Worship Center in Leola, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Laura's life will begin at 11 am at the church, with Pastor Amos Dienner and Pastor Gus Jones, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Lord is my shepherd; I have all that I need. He guides me along right paths, bringing honor to his name. I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me. Your rod and your staff protect and comfort me.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laura's memory may be offered to: Life Path Christian Ministries, 367 W. Market Street, York, PA 17401, to help feed the hungry.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019