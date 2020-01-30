|
|
Laura L. De Witt
York - Laura (Sally) De Witt, 91, of Dover PA went to be her loving Lord and Savior with family by her side,Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Bernard (Bernie) De Witt Sr. They were married for 67 years and retired to Ft Myers Fl for 20 years, where they enjoyed what we always called their 2nd honeymoon. They loved the beaches, piers, pelicans and walking along the water.
Born in York PA, March 18,1928 she was the daughter of John and Mary (Groscost) Dubbs.
She started her career at Montgomery Wards in Baltimore Md as a payroll clerk. Payroll was done manually; no computers at that time. She then worked at Amp Inc as a "Timekeeper", again in the payroll field. She was great with numbers.
Sally loved playing cards with her cousin Johnny, family and friends while they lived in Fl.
She loved kids and was a "Nanny" for years, here in York and FL.
Sally retired from Amp Inc and moved to Ft Myers FL where she lived with Bernie til his call home to the Lord in 2013.
Sally is survived by her son Dale Richard De Witt and wife Susan (Dubbs) De Witt, her son Bernard Dale De Witt (Rick) and wife Maggie( Kreamer) De Witt and daughter Jo Anne (De Witt) King and husband Robert (Bob) King. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by 3 brothers, Martin and wife Ruth Dubbs, Donald (Duck) Dubbs and sister Dolores (Dubbs) Coburn.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard (Bernie), daughter Bonnie Lee De Witt and sister Rose Towns, brothers Robert Dubbs and Wilbur Dubbs.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020