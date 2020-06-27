Lauren A. Shearer
York - Lauren A. Shearer, 73, of York died June 24, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Jaye R. Shearer.
Born February 22, 1947 in York, she was the daughter of the late William and Annabelle (Shue) Benton.
Lauren was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School and attended Millersville University.
Lauren was employed with Dallastown Area School District for almost 20 years. She began working in the Administration Office and eventually became the school secretary at Loganville-Springfield Elementary School. Prior to working for Dallastown, she was a secretary for McCrory's.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hartman and her husband, John of York; 2 grandsons, Zachary and Benjamin Hartman both of York; and a sister-in-law, Judith Eisenhart of York. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey M. Shearer and her brother, William Benton.
Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or to www.bcrf.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.