Laurence T. Himes, Jr.
York Township - Laurence T. "Tip" Himes, Jr., age 74, of York, passed away surrounded by family at his home on November 11, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Born May 6, 1945 in Orange, NJ, Tip was the son of the late Laurence T. and Virginia M. (Muller) Himes. He was a 1963 graduate of William Penn High School where he played football and later became part of the high school's "Football Hall of Fame". After high school, Tip went to Yale University, graduating in 1967. He then served as a First Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps with service in Vietnam. After honorable discharge from the US Marine Corps, Tip obtained his law degree from the Dickinson School of Law, graduating in 1974 and was admitted to the Bar the same year. Tip retired in 2012 as a founding partner of the law firm of Griest, Himes, Herrold, Reynosa, LLP. He was a former member of The Country Club of York and a member of the former Lafayette Club. Tip had also been a very active member of the YMCA and an ardent member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Tip lived his life by the Golden Rule, treating others the way oneself would want to be treated, always putting himself in the other person's shoes. Many called him a "gentleman's attorney" in that he could be trusted on a handshake. He enjoyed running, gardening, and antiques. Tip would want to be remembered by his smile, his integrity, and his humor.
Tip is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cynthia J. (Scrano) Himes, who was also his faithful and loving caretaker for many years. In addition to his wife, Tip is survived by four sons, Matthew T. Himes, and his wife Ingrid Kiefer, of Los Angeles, Daniel T. Himes, and his wife, Dana, of San Diego, David H. Himes, of Myers Flat, CA, Patrick T. Himes, and his wife Barbara McCarthy, of Somerville, MA; a daughter, Catherine G. "Katie" Himes, of York; three grandchildren, Margaret Himes, Edith "Edie" Himes, and George Himes; a brother, G. Andrew Himes, of Ohio; and two sisters, Margaret "Molly" Himes, of Maryland and Martha Himes of Massachusetts.
Tip's family would like to thank Grane Hospice, Wellbrook Adult Day Care, and Paul Thorne for helping care for Tip.
A viewing will be held from 5-7:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc. located at 863 S. George Street in York. Private funeral services will be held the following day. Burial will be in the New Oxford Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York YMCA, 90 North Newberry Street, York PA 17401 or to Cross Keys Village - Wellbrook Adult Day Care, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019