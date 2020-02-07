|
Laverna Glatfelter
York - Laverna R. Glatfelter, 92, of York, died on February 5, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Ralph C. Glatfelter. Born on July 31, 1927 in North Codorus Twp., she was the daughter of the late J. Allen and Mabel Beata (Glatfelter) Richcrick.
She was a bookkeeper for Dover Exxon and Glatfelter's Gulf service stations and was a homemaker. Laverna was a member of Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the York County Garageman's Association.
She is survived by two sons, Keith Glatfelter and his fiancée Kimberly Dubs of York, Dale Glatfelter and his wife Glaudia of York; two grandchildren Kristi Glatfelter and Jason Glatfelter and four great grandchildren.
Services for Laverna will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020