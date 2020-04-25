|
|
Laverne "Ray" A. Raymond
York - LaVerne "Ray" Albert Raymond, 86, died April 25, 2020, after experiencing complications associated with a stroke.
He was born November 21,1933, in Smethport, PA, the son of the late Elmer and Nellie (Stickles) Raymond.
Ray was the loving husband of the late Nancy (Kaufman) Raymond, to whom he was married for 49 ½ years. He was a resident of York, Manchester Township.
In retirement, he and Nancy were part-time residents of Florida and spent time playing golf, cards, bingo, watching Spring Training, socializing with friends and enjoying the sunshine.
A 1952 graduate of Port Allegheny High School, he was fondly known as "Pitt" to his classmates. He was all-county in three sports; football, basketball and baseball. He also enjoyed the choir and proudly sang at his graduation. He attended Indiana State College and later, Bucknell University's School of Business.
A Korean war veteran, Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 and was a Reservist until 1960.
Professionally, Ray was most fulfilled in his position as a loan officer during his career in finance and banking. He enjoyed making personal connections with customers and colleagues.
Over the years, Ray was an active and loyal member of the York Kiwanis Club, where he served on the board and was honored as a Distinguished Past President. He was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce for his volunteer work. Ray was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for 55 years.
Always known for his quick-wit, Ray loved sharing a good joke and making people laugh! His wife and kids must have heard his jokes a thousand times, but if he had a new audience… watch out! Now, if his sons use any of his humor, their spouses call them "LaVerne."
Ray was a very generous man. He always offered a hand to friends and neighbors. As June rolled around each year, he would oversee harvesting the family's two cherry trees. He would have the kids deliver fresh quarts of cherries to dozens of neighbors.
Ray was an avid sports fan. When his children were involved, he loved cheering for them. Ray was enthusiastic about umpiring baseball games, refereeing or coaching basketball games for York Boys Club. He enjoyed attending or watching York Catholic sports, Duke basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Ray's most important role in life was that of a husband and father… to him, it was all about family. He and Nancy always made their kids a priority by attending every event. Their children always knew they could count on Mom and/or Dad to be there.
"Pops," as his children called him, is survived by his five children: Michael (Nancy) of Sammamish, WA, Charles (Elizabeth) of Lancaster, PA, Lynn (Christopher) Siford of York, PA, James (Joe) of Palm Springs, CA, and Robert (Shawna) of Harrisburg, PA.
In his later years, Ray's passion in life was his grandchildren. His role as Grandpa to his five grandchildren, Nicholas (Erin), Christopher, Lauren (Robert), Daniel, and Jonathan, brought him intense joy, pride and gratitude for their grace, humor, intelligence and kindness.
Ray was one of twelve children. He is survived by four siblings; Clyde, Lillian, Barbara, and Kay. He was preceded in death by Kenneth, Richard, Marjorie, Marie, Robert, Leo and John. He is predeceased by a daughter, Mary, and a grandson, Patrick.
We know he would like to thank the people closest to him for teaching him, loving him and being in his life.
The family will honor Ray's wish for a private service. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 3886 Ridgewood Rd., York, PA 17406.
The family asks friends to consider an act of kindness in Ray's name.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020