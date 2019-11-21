Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hanover - Laverne C. "Dutty" Duttera, 89, of Hanover, died Wednesday, Nov 20, at The Brethren Home, New Oxford. He was the husband of Muriel M. (Stiles) Duttera of Hanover for 60 years. Born Jan 18, 1930 in Hanover, Dutty was the son of the late Alvin & Catharine (Carbaugh) Duttera. He served in the army during the Korean Conflict. He was a heavy equipment operator for 38 years for Lincoln Stone Quarry of Thomasville.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children: Tamarah Severt & Dave of Hanover; Sandy Klunk & Tom of Hanover and Debra Knight & Joe of Littlestown; his 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and his brother Elmer Duttera of Dover. Dutty was predeceased by his brother Giovanni Duttera. He was a member of Christ UCC, Littlestown and a life member of the following: Patmos Lodge #348, McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Fish & Game and New Oxford Social Club. Dutty loved to mow grass on his John Deere and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grand and great grandchildren.

Viewing is Sunday, Nov 24, from 2 - 4 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Graveside Service in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown, is private. Memorials in Laverne's name may be sent to: - P.O. Box 1525, Branson, WV 25438. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
