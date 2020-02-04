|
Laverne E. McDonald
York - LaVerne E. McDonald, 81, of Springettsbury Twp. passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Juniper Village in Mount Joy.
She was the wife the late Lee M. McDonald.
Mrs. McDonald was born on April 10, 1938 in York. Daughter of the late Vern (Holmes) and Halmon, L. Banks, Sr.
She was a consultant with Psychological Associates of Pennsylvania and was the assistant director of the York Hospital Substance Abuse Counseling Center from 1977 -1988.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. 1956 graduate of York Catholic High School, graduate of York College, Virginia University, and received her Masters in Human Services from Lincoln University.
Her professional memberships included: Clinical member of International Academy of Behaviorial Medicine of Counseling and Psychotherapy, member of the American Counseling Association, International Association of Addictions and Offenders Counselors, Adjunct faculty of the Lincoln University Masters of Human Services Program, general alumni of Lincoln University, and a volunteer with Contact York.
The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. with the Rev. James Menkhus, OFM Cap. as the celebrant.
The viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
LaVerne is survived by two daughters: Stacy E. Fake and Linda L. Counts, both of York. 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A sister, Judy Banks Baumbach, of Middletown. A brother, Vincent H. Banks, of Delaware.
Memorial contributions may be made to Access York, 320 E. Market St. York PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020