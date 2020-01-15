|
|
Lawrence Gibble
Springettsbury Township - Lawrence W. Gibble (Larry), age 82, transitioned into life eternal on January 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born January 27th, 1937 in Hanover PA to Lloyd B. and Ruth W. Gibble, he was the husband of Patricia (Martin) Gibble, to whom he was married for 63 years. Together they had three children -- Julie (Gibble) Poland, David Gibble, and Jay Gibble.
Larry graduated from William Penn Senior High School's Industrial Arts Program and was awarded a gold watch for academic achievement at his graduation in 1954. He found his passion for work at Caterpillar, where he started by pushing a tool cart, after his hiring in 1956. He took advantage of learning opportunities offered to him, and progressed through Caterpillar's training program into planning, engineering, supervision and superintendent roles. During his time at CAT he developed two patents related to the cold forming of metal.
He was a strong supporter and fan of his children and grandchildren, funding music lessons and watching countless concerts and sporting events. His steadiness created a platform for each of them to explore, and to find the work that they, too, could feel passionate about.
Larry loved music of all sorts, from country and western, to bagpipe music he played with the Kiltie Band of York. He enjoyed the big band and marching band music he played on his iPod while lounging post-retirement at The Green Valley Swimming and Sports Club. He was a self-taught guitar player and played occasionally with an acoustic guitar and banjo group at church. Larry sang from his childhood with his siblings in the Gibble Quartet and in his church choir for many years until health issues did not permit him to do so.
Larry was active as a volunteer. He was particularly proud of his numerous leadership roles at First Church of the Brethren, where he and Pat were Deacons; he enjoyed his time with The Brethren Home Foundation and The Brethren Home Community Board of Directors during a time when the Cross Keys retirement community was growing rapidly. Larry donated his time and technical skills to develop websites for nonprofit organizations like Habitat for Humanity in York, and the Michaux State Forest Association. He started an e-newsletter at First Church and was the editor for that for many years, as well as a newsletter for his Sunday school class, the Lamplighters.
He loved the outdoors - whether it be reading under an umbrella at Bethany Beach, or in the Endless Mountains, during buck season, at The Lucky 7 cabin with his father-in-law, family and friends. Larry and Pat loved to get away often to their own mountain cabin near Laurel Lake and go hiking and bike riding, playing board games, and relaxing on the porch watching the birds. Larry was always up for a hike or a bike ride, assuring his companions that the route pedaled or walked would be "relatively level". Later in life, he enjoyed golfing in the AARP league with some of his Caterpillar pals.
Besides his three children, Larry is survived by daughters-in-law Lisa Mattia and Melissa Solla-Gibble and six grandchildren - Lauren Poland, Allison Poland, Tyler Jansen, Caleb Jansen, Christian Jansen and Eric Jansen. He is also survived by siblings Marvin Gibble, Wil Gibble, Loretta Bachman, Judith Gibble, Leon Gibble, M.D. and Hannah Schmidt. He was predeceased by his older sister, June Gibble Keeney, PhD.
A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon January 19th at 3:00 PM, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall at York First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston Road, York, PA 17402 with Pastor, Joel Gibbel officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of East York.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020