Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Lawrence H. Lohss, IV

YORK HAVEN - Lawrence "Larry" H. Lohss, IV, 36, of York Haven, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Delaware with his family surrounded by his side. He was the husband of Brittney (Firestone) Lohss.

Larry was born April 8, 1982, in York and was the son of Lawrence Lohss, III, and Deb (Eckman) Canoles and the son of Jake and Deb Sidesinger, of Strinestown.

He was a former member of the Electrical Union.

In addition to his wife, Brittney, Larry is survived by his two sons, Aiden Lohss and Dallas Lohss both of York Haven; his daughter, Erica Lohss of York Haven; his brothers, Aaron Lohss of York, Reuben Anderson of Hubert, NC, and Julian Lohss of Camp Hill and his sister Lesha Rivera of York. He was preceded in death by his son, Skyler Lohss.

A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, April 1, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Strinestown Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Laura Bair from Starview United Church of Christ.

To share memories of Larry please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
