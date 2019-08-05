Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Red Lion Bible Church
105 Springvale Road
Red Lion, PA
Lawrence J. Barnes


1939 - 2019
Lawrence J. Barnes Obituary
Lawrence J. Barnes

Windsor - Lawrence J. Barnes, age 80, of Windsor, died at 9:02 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of the late Helen V. (Colledge) Barnes.

Born January 7, 1939 in Everett, Bedford County, one of ten children of the late Sherman and Anna (Diehl) Barnes, he was retired from Gannett Fleming, and after retirement worked at Wal-Mart. He was a member of Red Lion Bible Church.

Mr. Barnes is survived by a son, Joseph J. Barnes, and his wife Lilliam, of Dallastown; three daughters, Karen L. Losch, of Enola, Linda C. Warner, and her husband Joel, of Windsor, and Connie J. Shank, and her husband William, of Windsor; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela S. Barnes.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Road, Red Lion, with his Pastor, Steven Schmuck, officiating, assisted by Pastor Jason Warner and Matthew Warner. Visitation will be 6-7:00 PM. Private burial will be in Windsor Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, York, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way #250, York PA 17402.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019
