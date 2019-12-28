|
Lawrence John "Larry" Upman
Dover - Lawrence John "Larry" Upman, Jr., age 73, of Dover, died peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Baltimore, MD on December 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Lawrence John Upman, Sr. and the late Anna Mae Rittenour. Larry was the loving husband and best friend of 51 years of Rose M. (Miller) Upman.
Larry was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Giant Foods, where he worked as a forklift operator in their Jessup, MD warehouse. Larry was a member of the West Manchester Township Post #7374, the , and the NRA. He enjoyed camping at Codorus State Park, throwing horseshoes, deer hunting, target shooting, and watching old John Wayne movies. Above all, Larry loved to spend time with his family, especially with his grandchildren Amy and Douglas Seth Sprinkle.
In addition to his wife and grandchildren, Larry is survived by his daughter Natalie M. Sprinkle, and her husband Douglas Scott Sprinkle of Hanover, his son Lawrence John Upman, III of Dover, and his sister Barbara Ann "Bonnie" Lunsford of Washington County. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Naide.
A funeral service to celebrate Larry's life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market Street, York. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00pm and again on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Post #7374, 4800 West Market Street, York, PA 17408 or , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019