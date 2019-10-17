|
Lawrence Pedigo
New Oxford - Lawrence L. "Larry" Pedigo, 75, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Brethren Home in New Oxford. He was the husband of the late Leslie A. (Biddle) Pedigo.
He was born June 24, 1944 in Chicago, Ill. The son of the late Victor L. and Ethel Laverne (Smith) Pedigo.
Larry worked in various positions in the trucking industry mostly as a long haul trucker and driver trainer. After his first retirement, he enjoyed operating a charter bus, both locally and nationally, based out of Branson, Missouri. Larry had also been a member of the Lions Club, Rotary Club and the Mason Lodge.
A viewing will be 9:30-10:30 am Saturday October 19, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at Wolf's Church Cemetery, 4515 Wolf's Church Road York, PA 17408.
Larry is survived by a daughter Lori A. Canorro and her husband of 18 years James of York, one grandson Colby S. Burch, and former son in law Steve Burch of Fayetteville, Arkansas. He is also survived by a son Mark A. Pedigo and his wife Amber, along with their three children Zachary Pedigo, Jayden Pedigo, and Easton Pedigo, however their whereabouts are unknown at this time as they have relocated numerous times in recent years. He was preceded in death by his only brother Thomas E. Pedigo and brother in law Kevin L. Biddle.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019