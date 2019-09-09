|
Lawrence Pflaum, Jr.
York, PA - Lawrence "Larry" Pflaum, Jr., 91 of York, PA, died at Rest Haven-York on September 5, 2019. He was the husband of the late Doris J. (Trovinger) Pflaum.
Born February 25, 1928 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Violet (Winzerl) and Lawrence Pflaum, Sr.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy from February 1946 until his discharge in December 1947. He retired in 1990 as a Firefighter for the City of York following 41 years of employment.
He was a 1945 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and a member of the Vigilant Social Club, the Hawk Gunning Club and the West York VFW Post 8951.
Larry is survived by a son, Jeffrey Pflaum of York, three daughters, Krista Ness (Richard) of York, Susan Shiffer (William) of York and Sharon Wilkie of Scottsdale, AZ; six grandchildren, Alexander Wilkie (Irina), Jessica Manning (Christopher), Andrew Wilkie (Samantha), Kara Zortman (Jesse), Dylan Shiffer and his companion, Lauren Rhodes and Zachary Ness and his companion, Kaitlyn Johnstone; seven great grandchildren and a brother, Jarrett Pflaum (Sandra) of York, PA.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA with the Rev. Danielle E. Neff, officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice Care of York, 3501 Concord Road, Suite 110, York, PA 17402 or to the York County Community Foundation, Attn: Fuel Their Fire Scholarship Fund, 14 West Market St. York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019