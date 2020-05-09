Services
Lawrence R. Krepps


1934 - 2020
Lawrence R. Krepps Obituary
Lawrence R. Krepps

West Palm Beach, Florida -

Lawrence R. Krepps, 85, entered into rest Sunday, April 26, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He was born July 16, 1934 in York, a son of the late Albert Augustine and Mary Bernadette Krepps.

He was a 1952 graduate of York Catholic High School, served in the US Army, and graduated from Marian College in 1961. He was a High School Math Teacher.

Lawrence is survived by two brothers, Edward (Carolyn) Krepps of York, and Vincent (Maria Elena) Krepps of West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as a loving extended family.

Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020
