Lawrence Robert Landherr
Wheeling, WV formerly York - Lawrence Robert Landherr, 87, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Lawrence was born in Des Plaines, IL on May 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Marie (Tierney) Landherr.
He was a retired mechanical engineer at Martin Marietta of Maryland. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane (Hobson) Landherr and a son Craig Landherr. He is survived by three daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Wetzel, Wheeling, WV; Mary (Jonathon) Marriott, Lewisburg, PA and Ellen Greaver, Bel Air, MD; brother, Frank Landherr, Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren, Shane (Melanie) Landherr, Bellefonte, PA; Courtney Landherr, Rutland, VT; Haley Wetzel, Wheeling, WV; Caitlin Marriott, Keene, NH; Zachary Greaver, Bel Air, MD; Lauren Wetzel, Wheeling, WV; Jordan Greaver, Bel Air, MD; and Carly Greaver, Bel Air, MD; great -grandson, Elijah Landherr, Bellefonte, PA.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Josephs Church, York, Pa. at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 St. Rt. 150, Rayland, OH 43943
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019